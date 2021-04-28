Baby Jennings is learning to talk and yodel

Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– As moms and dads we know those milestones come so quickly in the first few years of life! Our crew is so enjoying each of those new stages and experiences with our three Living East Tennessee babies. We only wish the time would slow down! Jennings (Kelli Smith’s daughter), and Harrison (Monica Hoss’s son), will soon both be celebrating their first birthday’s and Isabela (Erin Barnett’s daughter) is now 8 months old. Today Kelli shares a story of her daughter Jennings, who has skipped over talking and gone straight to yodeling!

