Baby Jennings is learning to talk and yodel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A CEO, fired after being accused of publicly ridiculing a male high school senior for wearing a dress to prom, is speaking out about the incident.

Cell phone video taken on April 24 and posted to several social media platforms shows Dalton Stevens, a senior at Franklin High School, being ridiculed by a man later identified as Sam Johnson, the then-CEO of a local telemedicine company, VisuWell.