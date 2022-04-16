KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville, will you accept this rose?

The hit ABC show The Bachelor is hitting the road and coming to you.

On Saturday, April 16 The Bachelor Live On Stage will be hitting the Tennessee Theatre and bringing you an exciting, flirtatious, and drama filled night.

Former Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin will be the host for the night alongside 7 eligible bachelors.

The live show will feature all the things you know and love from the popular TV show. From group dates to hometowns you will be watching the show as if you were home.

Are you interested in becoming part of the night?

Women are asked to arrive one hour before the show and notify crew members they are interested. Once the show starts, women will be randomly selected to join in on the fun.

Participants will be put through several bachelor inspired games and will each become one step closer to finding “love.”

The last woman still standing will be the lucky winner of the evening receiving a gift basket including wine and jewelry. This could be your chance to live out a night at the famous Bachelor mansion.

Good luck, ladies.