KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City has everything you need when it comes to preparing back-to-school lunches for kids.

Food City Registered Dietitian, Elizabeth Hall, MS, RDN, LDN, writes, “Back-to-school brings lots of excitement and some stress too. For many of us, back-to-school means back to regular schedules and routines; and mealtimes are no exception. Help your kids get back into the swing of things by planning nourishing lunches that keep them energized and focused at school.”

Hall adds, “Try putting your kids in the chef’s hat. When kids are involved in planning and preparing their meals, they are more likely to eat them. If your children buy lunch at school, review the menu together and help them pick a balanced meal of foods they like. Discuss with your kids the importance of each food group that should go into every lunch: lean protein, a whole grain, at least one fruit or vegetable, low-fat dairy, and healthy fats.”

