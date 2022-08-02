KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Send your child off to school with a hearty and healthy breakfast.

They say it is the most important meal of the day, and we are diving into breakfast options that will make your child happy and feeling good for

Personal trainer and registered nutritionist, Krystal Goodman, is breaking down some easy and on-the-go meals. She says providing your child with the best breakfast will help with your child’s success for the day.

Brain foods such as spinach, egg whites, berries, and more can increase a child’s alertness, coordination, and memory, all of which are important when in the classroom.

On weekends or holidays when a child is not in school, it is still important to keep them on a healthy dietary lifestyle. When there is more time to cook and eat, enjoy everyone’s favorite eggs and bacon. There are healthier alternatives and substitutions for both meals that look, feel, and taste the same.

Watch below to find out how.

For more information on Krystal and her meal plans for you and your child, visit her website and follow her on Instagram.