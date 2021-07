KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into the deaths of two people in Cocke County led the Sheriff's Department SWAT team to a home where a man was arrested and DNA from two dogs was taken.

Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes provided an update Wednesday on a pair of animal attacks that claimed the lives of two people. Fontes identified Tony Ahrens as the man found unresponsive on April 1 on Jim Town Road. Fontes said, "there was no information and no apparent evidence of dogs being involved at the time."