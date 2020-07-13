1  of  2
“Backpack to School Bash” is set to give away 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Forward Church Knoxville plans on giving away more than 1,000 backpacks at its upcoming “Backpack to School Bash,” this weekend.

This annual event has turned into a drive-thru party due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but lead pastor Jim Florea, said this year will look a lot different. Although there won’t be bounce houses or food, there will be 200 more backpacks for students in the greater Knoxville area.

East Tennessee students, grades K-12, will have an opportunity to receive one backpack full of school supplies for the 2020-2021 school year.

The drive-thru will be taking place this Saturday, July 19 at South Doyle High School from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Register online today.

