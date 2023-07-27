TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat, mingle, drink, and dance all for a good cause.

The 7th annual Bacon at the Bear returns on Saturday, August 5 at the Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro in Townsend. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

The night will feature a lineup of regional chefs who will be cooking great dishes with Benton’s Bacon products. You can eat an array of bacon options prepared by the most sought out chefs all in one location.

You can also pair your food with bourbon and wine tastings, and live music.

Half of the proceeds from the night will go back to New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center, which aims to restore peace to abused or traumatized children and their families in Blount County.

They have been providing support and resources to those who need it most for more than 20 years.

The organization provides services to children affected by physical or sexual abuse including medical exams, therapy, legal counsel, and more. You can volunteer and get involved in certain areas through their website.

Chef Jeff Carter, Executive Director at the Dancing Bear, is excited to be a part of this event for the third time. Watch below to get a small look into what you can be tasting.

For more information and tickets, visit the event’s website.