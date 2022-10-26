KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At Balanced Paws K9 Training, specialists utilize behaviorist methods to train your pet in such a way that it becomes habit creating lifelong companionship based in mutual respect.

At Balanced Paws K9 Training, the team takes great pride in their success rate overcoming many common issues that our pets have. From aggression to shyness to the “puppy years” Balanced Paws makes it their mission to develop great relationships between owner and companion. With extensively tested methods, the specialists at Balanced paws use behaviorist techniques to train dogs without any fear or negative reinforcement, instead simply giving the animal the stimuli that it requires to be in a mental state conducive to training.

Most days start off with a long walk to allow for all the dogs to get their access energy out. After the walk, some dogs are ready to get training started while others (those with higher energy thresholds) are put on treadmills to get them into a learning state which is calm and responsive.

