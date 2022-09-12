KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Balanced Paws K9 Training, the talented team use their skills as dog behaviorists to tailor their training program to your furry friend’s needs.

Lincoln DeSouza, owner and head trainer at Balanced Paws K9 Training has a long history of caring for canines and has even trained under the world renown Cesar Milan. Lincoln and his team of behaviorists and trainers utilize their skills to tailor their training programs to suit your pets needs. If your furry friend is a bit too energetic, the team will walk them then put them on a treadmill to make sure your pet is in a calm state of mind prior to any training. This allows your pet to connect calm with reward, leading to a drastic change in behavior and this is just scratching the surface of what is possible at Balanced Paws K9 Training.

As a pet owner myself I can relate to being reluctant in pursuing training services. Clients can rest assured that at Balanced Paws K9 Training your furry family members are looked after as if they were their own. In my time spent with Lincoln and the passionate staff, I saw nothing but happy faces that were so excited for their time to spend with their friends, dog and human alike.

For more information or to schedule your dog for their first training session visit the Balanced Paws K9 Training website