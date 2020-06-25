Banana bites make the perfect Summer snack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are looking for a delicious Summer snack, The Ingles Table has you covered. Jasmin Queen and her daughter Callie Queen showed us how to make delicious banana bites.

What you’ll need:

• 1 Ripe Banana

• 1/4 cup Almond Flour

• 1/4 cup Coconut Flour

• 2 Tbsp. Almond Butter

• 2 tsp. Honey

• 1 tsp. Pure Maple Syrup

• 1/4 tsp. Nutmeg

• 1 Tbsp. Coconut Sugar

• 2 tsp. Cinnamon

Cooking Instructions • Mash banana in a large bowl and stir in almond butter, maple syrup, and honey. • In a separate small bowl, stir together almond flour, coconut flour, nutmeg, and 1 tsp. of cinnamon. • Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and stir until a dough forms. • Separate dough into 12 – 14 evenly sized balls. • In a shallow bowl stir together coconut sugar and remaining 1 tsp. of cinnamon. • Roll each dough ball in cinnamon sugar mixture. • Serve, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

