Banana pudding for the win thanks to Chef Andrew Bissel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It’s a summer favorite and a perfect desert to add to your 4th of July menu! Today we are taking your ordinary banana pudding recipe and kicking it up a notch! Our friend Chef Andrew Bissel and his daughter Bella are in the Living East Tennessee Kitchen whipping up this All-American favorite with a few secret tweaks you are going to love! Get ready for the compliments to fly. Everyone is sure to love Chef Bissel recipe! For more information on using Chef Andrew Bissel to cater your next event you can head to bisselcatering.com. And some great news for the Bride-To-Be, Chef Bissel offers free taste testing before you book your event!