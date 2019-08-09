Bank of America Knoxville paving the way for our future leaders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– East Tennessee has so many future leaders and one company is working to make sure these are the bright young leaders in our community tomorrow. Bank of America Knoxville’s Student Leader Program is helping our next generation get hands on learning and life skills by helping local non-profit organizations. Bank of America Market President John Hall explains how it’s helping transform lives and two of the programs student leaders talk about the programs impact on their future.