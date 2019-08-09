1  of  3
Breaking News
LCSO: Man’s death self-inflicted following police pursuit Friday TWRA works search for missing swimmer near Cedar Creek Bridge Young child found dead in car at North Knoxville grocery store

Bank of America Knoxville paving the way for our future leaders

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– East Tennessee has so many future leaders and one company is working to make sure these are the bright young leaders in our community tomorrow. Bank of America Knoxville’s Student Leader Program is helping our next generation get hands on learning and life skills by helping local non-profit organizations. Bank of America Market President John Hall explains how it’s helping transform lives and two of the programs student leaders talk about the programs impact on their future.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.