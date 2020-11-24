Bank of America NamesThe Restoration House as Neighborhood Champion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bank of America announced The Restoration House as a Neighborhood Champion, a recognition that includes both grant funding and leadership training. The Neighborhood Champions program supports the role strong nonprofit leaders play in advancing economic mobility,and is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders®, the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country.

As part of the program, The Restoration House will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector. The Restoration House was selected as the 2020 Neighborhood Champion because of its proven success helping Knoxville’s low-income, single-parent families break the cycle of poverty.

The Restoration House plans to use the grant funding to implement in Knoxville a new program focused on building healthy co-parenting relationships.