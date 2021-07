KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Summer camp is often a rite of passage for many children growing up but for those kids who are getting treatment in the hospital, it is often not an option. That's why East Tennessee Children's Hospital brings summer camp to those children.

Camp Eagles Nest is a day camp for children with cancer and rare blood disorders. The children spent the day at the University of Tennessee Aquatic Center and the Tennessee Recreation Center for Students, better known as TRECS. Campers got the chance to swim, do arts and crafts, and enjoy some time away from the hospital.