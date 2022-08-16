KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat good food to benefit a good cause.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) has been serving families since 1986. They work to improve and shelter the lives of abused or neglected children, while providing safe and permanent housing.

On Saturday, August 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. many are encouraged to come out for their Barbecue and Bluegrass Bash at the Smithview Pavilion. This event features the best of food, music, and family fun and offers the chance to make a difference in a child’s life.

Tickets are for sale now.

Kesha Waters, Executive Director, says there are many ways to get involved with CASA. You can serve on their board, volunteer within childcare, and even offer related legal resources, if applicable.

The funds raised from this event will support the recruitment, training and supervision of new CASA volunteers who will advocate for children currently on their waiting list. Visit CASA’s website to see all the ways you can get started.