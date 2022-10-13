KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wag your tails for an animal friendly event like no other.

On Sunday, October 16 at World’s Fair Park, Bark in the Park is holding their 37th annual event. The day all goes back to benefit the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley and their mission.

Enjoy food, entertainment, and kid activities will also be onsite. This event is known to be a fun day out for the whole family, and this year, they are even creating a Halloween theme. Adults, kids, and even dogs are encouraged to dress up in their best costume, and can also win a prize for best outfit.

Dogs and owners can also put their tricks and skills to the test with obstacle and racing competitions.

Craft and artisan vendors will be at the park to show off their work. All vendor booths are expected to have candy for all to stop by and do some trick-or-treating.

Presenting sponsor, Pilot Company, is proud to be supporting the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley.

For more information and a list of vendors, visit their website.