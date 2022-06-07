GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – From June 6th through the 12th Greenback, Tennessee will host “Bark Week” at various locations with competitions, food trucks, and vendors for your canine pals.

Bark Week is a week long celebration of man’s best friend that takes place at various locations throughout Greenback, Tennessee. This event include agility contests, barn hunts, hot food, and vendors that cater to our furry friends. If the heat gets up there, Bark Week also has a doggie splash zone for pups to cool off after they compete or just for some fun play time.

Bark Week is put on by Canines by Karen a local agility trainer who wanted to find a way to give back to the community while spreading the joy that can be found with a furry companion.

For more information and a schedule of events visit the Bark Week 2022 Facebook page.