Basket Weaving And More With Arrowmont School Of Arts And Crafts In Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - The city of Gatlinburg is home to some of the country's most talented artisans and one of the reasons is the heritage of the Arrowmont School Of Arts And Crafts. Throughout the year this prestigious School offers work shops to artists from around the world. Nick Deford the Program Director at Arrowmont shows us some of the unique baskets being made at the school and Bill May Arrowmont's Executive Director explain some of the clinics coming up at the School this fall.