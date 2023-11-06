KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Girls Inc. Basketball Clinic presents the “Two Sides, One State” event. It will bring together two Tennessee basketball powerhouses, the Lady Vols and the Memphis Lady Tigers, for a day of basketball, empowerment, and fun.

Participants will get an opportunity to hone in on their skills through interactive drills led by the players and coaches from Coach Kellie Harper and Coach Alex Simmons, who both played at the University of Tennessee under the Legendary Pat Summitt and now are head coaches for the two largest universities in Tennessee.

Also, the clinic will also feature a series of friendly competitions featuring a basketball shooting contest, the quickest dribbler contest and even a strongest defender match-up.

There will be a chance to win some amazing prizes, from signed memorabilia to exclusive gear! The “Two Sides, One State” is more than just a basketball clinic, it’s a celebration of girl power, a testament to the strength, resilience, and potential of every girl out there.



Clinic for ages 8-14, $10 per participant.

Guardians are encouraged to stay and watch.

For more information about registration contact Girls Inc. Athletic Director, Nicky Anosike nanosike@girlsinctnv.org or call 865-482-4475. You can also visit the event website.