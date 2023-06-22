KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local brewery is continuing to serve some of its best brews, while also working with local charities to raise money and do good work in the community.

The Bearden Beer Market will be holding their 2nd annual BBQ Cookoff Sunday, June 25. This year, all proceeds will go back to support the Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee. The event is $20 at the door.

Six cooks with all different skill levels will be on-site to cook their best chicken and sausage dishes. Various cooks will be coming from restaurants including Bunny’s BBQ, Fats BBQ, and more.

The day will also feature live entertainment with the Corey James Clifton band, a commemorative cup for guests to take home, and more.

The Bearden Beer Market opened in 2010 and has been brewing beer since 2020. The market specializes in Sours and IPAs and is always ready to serve you for any occasion.

“Most of our monthly events support charities,” says Marketing Manager, Steve Winter. “We have a weekly lineup of fun stuff, such as live music, karaoke, and trivia,” he adds.

Visit their website or give them a call to visit them.