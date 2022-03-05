KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Working for a local company, with top pay, and making a difference might be your next adventure.

TLD Logistics gave us a sneak peak into how a truck driver’s career starts, at the Knoxville Man Show.

Locally operated in Knoxville, TLD Logistics takes pride on their work culture, driver eduction, environmental awareness and more.

Jim Peters, President, was onsite at this year’s show to give us an insight at what a future with TLD Logistics looks like.

Attendees of this year’s Man Show were able to not only hear about their driver education program’s, but do them first hand. TLD Logistics brought an 18-wheeler simulator used for teaching truck driving trainees before hitting the open road.

For more information on TLD Logistics and how you can get involved, visit their website.