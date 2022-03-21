KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A weekend full of culture, education, and conversation is happening in East Tennessee.

The Spirit of Nation’s Pow Wow will be held on Saturday, March 26 at Patriot Academy in Jefferson City. Tickets are $7 for adults and $2 for children, at the door.

The event will be full of Native American culture and tradition featuring food, activities, crafts, and entertainment, and more. The event’s theme is Celebrate the Arts, and has been funded by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Mark and Sherry Finchum, Pow Wow Committee members, came in to speak about this exciting event for the whole family to enjoy.

There will also be a silent auction featuring items including Dollywood passes to local crafts. One bidder will also have the chance to win a bolo tie, which began an an Indian accessory.

There will also be a wide variety of live performances and entertainment, including a traditional hoop dance.

For more information on the event and how to get involved, visit their website.