KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Beacon Primary is a direct primary care practice, meaning that they do not accept third-party payments from medical providers such as Medicare and Medicaid. They offer patients the chance to become members and pay a monthly membership fee that drastically reduces medical costs.

Beacon Primary cuts costs for everyone as much as they can by providing generic medication for patients in its office and uses medical supplies from wholesale distributors.

“Breaking away from the mainstream medical system allows me the freedom and, most importantly, the time to care for my patients,” Dr. William Burkhart told us while in studio. As a fully licensed and board-certified family physician he is able to practice medicine in any way that he sees fit.

You can check out Beacon Primary Care on their website and schedule your next visit now.