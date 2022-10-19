KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Beacon Primary Care they focus on giving patients the personal touch, bypassing the middlemen that make medical care expensive and at times, frustrating.

When it comes to your medical care, it used to be between yourself and your doctor. But now-a-days there are middlemen and third parties that can make the process difficult, coming between a patient and their caregiver. To overcome these obstacles Dr. William Burkhart at Beacon Primary Care has embraced Direct Primary Care which allows him to deal directly with his patients, cutting third parties out of the equation. Membership with Beacon Primary Care covers the majority of your visits and gives you access to the care you need, when you need it.

Direct Primary Care is high quality, patient-centered medical care delivered directly to you, swiftly, with no hidden fees or costs. That way both the patient and the caregiver can rest easy knowing they have all the information that they need to make an informed decision that is best for the patients health.

