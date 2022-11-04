KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At the Foothills Craft Guilds’ 54th annual fine craft show you can experience the best artisans in East Tennessee. Wendy Seaward Beadweaving takes the art form to beautiful new places.

Beadweaving is a traditional artform that has existed for thousands of years. This tradition is very much alive and well at Wendy Seaward Beadweaving who utilizes the medium to create works of art that are truly spectacular. From jewelry pieces to masks that ignite the imagination, what Wendy is capable of accomplishing with her beadwork is limited only by imagination. If you want to experience the wonder for yourself, Wendy Seaward Beadweaving will be a vendor at the 54th annual Foothills Craft Guild’s fine craft show.

For more information on the artist visit the Wendy Seaward Beadweaving website.