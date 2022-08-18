KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local beer market dedicates its time local Knoxville charities to make the community stronger.

On Saturday, August 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. head over the The Bearden Beer Market for their Inaugural BBQ Cookoff Challenge. Tickets are $20 at the door. This is a fun event for all ages.

This event is being put on to benefit the Next Step Initiative, a nonprofit geared towards helping those recover from addiction.

The event will feature live music and a cookoff being judged by the cast of the Erik Ainge Show.

The market opened its doors in 2010 and have continued to brew since 2020. They specialize in Sours and IPA’s and have wide range of beers. All year round the market has various events including trivia, karaoke, and more.

For directions and to start tasting their craft today, visit their website.