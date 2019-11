KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Bearden High School Theatre Dept. is kicking off its fall season with a musical they have been working on all semester.

Beginning Thursday evening, nearly 55 talented students will showcase all of their skills on stage with the iconic musical, “Crazy for You.”

Catch the show on Nov. 7 and Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. and on Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.