KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local high school has been given the opportunity to perform at a big concert.

The Bearden String Quartet, led by Peggy Jones, are preparing for an upcoming show that is unlike anything they have ever done before.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, the Bearden High School String Quartet will be performing alongside Fabba: The Abba Tribute Band, at the Bijou Theatre.

Hannah Benson, 16, Kalen Wilson, 14, Autumn Laramere, 17, and Medb Glatt, 17 will be taking the stage to bring you some of your favorite Abba hits. With the help of two violins, a cello, and a viola, music will be made, and many will be bringing out their inner Dancing Queen.

The Fabba: Abba Tribute Band has been traveling all over the country and their mission is to give young musicians the chance to perform and gain real life show experience.

For more information on the event and to get tickets, visit their Facebook page.