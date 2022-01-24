KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fun winter event is gearing up to keep entertained and well fed.

The Community Action Committee of Beardsley Farm is getting ready for their 14th annual Snow Day event. The event will be held at Central Filling Station on Saturday, Feb. 5th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. The event will benefit The Beardsley Community Farm.

Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door.

There will be a wide variety of activities including live music, and silent auction and a soup cook-off featuring ten Knoxville businesses. Some include OliBea, Osteria Stella, Landing House, Yee-Haw Brewing and many more. All soups featured will be vegan and vegetarian for all to enjoy.

Be sure to bring a reusable mug to get in on all the soup action, and for more information on Snow Day 2022, visit their website.