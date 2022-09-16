KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cut costs on meals and still make them taste delicious with these hacks.

Food blogger, Krista Desocio, is showing you the best ways to cut costs on groceries and still prepare a full cooked meal.

A big tip she gives is to incorporate your leftovers other meals, like stir-fry. She also recommends buying vegetables already precooked and precut. It cuts down on cost and saves you a lot of time.

Krista also shows the various ways to use olives in your everyday dishes.

For more information on Krista and to keep up with her latest recipes, visit her website and Instagram page.