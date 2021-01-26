Beating the post-holiday blues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you feeling the post-holiday blues? As we head into the new year, it’s time to take control of your feelings and emotions. Motivational speaker Booth Andrews shares her advice for beating the holiday blues.
- Practice gratitude: Gratitude has so many mental and physical health benefits. Start or end your day with gratitude, and be specific.
- Breathe in the small moments: It is easy to get caught up in what isn’t what we imagined or hoped things would be. But, this keeps us trapped and we miss out on the beautiful moments. Be on the lookout for small gifts: a beautiful sunrise, cuddles with a loved one, or unexpected laughter.
- Have self-compassion: Sometimes we reserve our gentle and kind attention for the other people in our lives. If we are having a hard day, beating ourselves up about it isn’t going to make it better. Talk to yourself the way you would talk to a dear friend or loved one.
