KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Camaro is celebrating it’s 56th year of being known to the world, Beaty Chevrolet is holding a birthday party in the car’s honor. Stop by for a piece of cake and a car show!

The Camaro car show will take place beginning at 3pm on September 12. They will have Dave’s Doghouse onsite with hot dogs for all, and t-shirts and door prizes, while supplies lasts. There will also be awards for best vintage, best modern and fan favorite Camaro as well.

To learn more about the Camaro and Beaty Chevrolet, visit their website.