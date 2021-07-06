Beautiful and bold lipstick shades of Summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many people across Knox County heard fireworks going off over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but that doesn't mean they're legal. Knox County Commissioner Justin Biggs posted to his Facebook Page asking the community if they'd like to see that changed.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Lexi Spivak went to Market Square to see what people thought. "You can be responsible individually with fireworks," said Randy Davis. His friend Keith Williams agreed, "people are shooting them in the neighborhoods now all around Knoxville and I'm sure the neighbors aren't turning them in because they're probably enjoying it as well."