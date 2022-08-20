KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Take your cooking products to the next level to not only make you want to cook, but also clean.

The Fall Home and Garden Show will be happening Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center. The show is ready to bring your home to life with onsite vendors that are ready to be put to work.

Coming from Las Vegas, Platinum Cuisine will be onsite and ready to show you why they are known as the finest cookware on the planet. They offer an Unlimited Life Time Warranty and versatility of the cookware. They are made with easy durability for cooking and cleanup.

Visit their booth and enjoy a demonstration on the main stage featuring Chef Rex. He will show you just how easy it is to use their products and even get a taste of his recipes during the show.

For an event schedule, parking information, and more, visit the Home and Garden show’s website.