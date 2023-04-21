KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Home and Garden show will be held this weekend, on April 22nd and 23rd from 10 am – 4 pm on Saturday, and from 11 am to 4pm on Sunday.

Whether you are looking for a complete home remodel, a kitchen or bath makeover, a newly landscaped yard, or just want to shop for your home, you will find it all at the Home and Garden Show.

The home and garden show will showcase the latest products and services that beautify your home, maximize the efficiency of your space and increase the security of your property and turn your home and garden into a personal paradise.

One business that will be at the show is Wilkerson Windows and Gutters. They offer gutters, windows, roofing, insulation, siding, doors, bathtubs, and more. Plus, they offer to finance and zero percent interest if you qualify.

For people visiting, admission and parking will be free. The show will be held at the Dandridge Field of Dreams Activity Center, at 1145 Treadway Drive, Dandridge, TN 37725.

To learn more, click here.