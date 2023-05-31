KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This month, you can watch 10 thrilling performances of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

On June 8th – 11th and June 15th-18th, the Tennessee Valley Players will be performing at the Knoxville Catholic High’s St. Gregory the Great Auditorium. With the Disney favorites like Belle, The Beast, Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, and other favorite characters, this performance will be one for the books.

As an extra treat, Breakfast with the Characters will be on June 10th at Knoxville Catholic as well.

To learn more about reserved seating and information about the performances, check out their website.