KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Diamonds All-star Cheerleading is about more than training young talented athletes, it’s about giving them a place to call home where they can be themselves.

Diamonds All-star Cheerleading has been building championship teams for over a decade and 2022 is no different. Having 7 different routine groups qualify for major competition, its easy to see that Diamonds is a premiere training facility that churns out world-class competitors. But what you may not know is that Diamonds molds these champions out of everyone that walks through their doors. No matter your age, gender, color, creed, or whether you like pineapple on your pizza or not, everyone has a place to call home at Diamonds All-star. Owner Noel Roberts takes great pride in being inclusive and providing a supportive environment for athletes to focus on whats important…Winning. For a sample of the massive amounts of talent that can be found under the Diamonds All-star Cheerleading roof, watch the performance they put on for us below:

What you may not realize about this performance is that the athletes put it together in thirty minutes. You read that correctly the entire routine was thought up, rehearsed, and executed for our show in under thirty minutes. The professionalism and skill of this group of athletes that range in age, gender, and background come together in a way that I can only find one word to describe, Magical.

For more information visit the Diamonds All-star Cheerleading website or on social media @DiamondsAllstars.