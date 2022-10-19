KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling gemstone lover’s everywhere.

The Jewelry Television Experience is back after a 2-year hiatus. The experience allows fans all over to learn about jewelry making with the experts themselves.

From Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21 enjoy all the behind-the-scenes action with JTV including live tapings, one-on-one time with talent, and learn all about the science and history on gemstones.

Julia Griffith, Founder of The Gemstone Academy, is excited to be in Knoxville and share her expertise on lab-grown diamonds and other jewels.

Lab-grown diamonds have taken the jewelry industry to the next level. Griffith has traveled all the way from London to be part of the JTV experience with you. With diamonds being a girl’s best friend, JTV wants to make sure you know exactly how they are formed. She will teach you how a lab-grown diamond differs from a mined diamond, the appeal of a lab-grown diamond, and why they cost significantly less than ones found outside of a laboratory.

Due to the pandemic, the JTV experience has had to be put on pause. They first brought back this intimate experience when Paula Deen stopped by for a live segment in front of a studio audience.

Visit JTV’s website to learn more about how you can get in on this exclusive and limited time fun.