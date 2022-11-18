KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Consider working in a field provides help through the region for individuals and families.

East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit.

ETHRA Public Transit provides door to door transportation services with flexible schedules to meet the needs of its passengers. Their goal is to provide affordable, safe and dependable public transportation to many who need this most. If this sounds like the oppourtunity for you, this is your chance.

They are actively hiring full time and part time drivers and mechanics within the ETHRA Public Transit. “We offer great benefits and overtime,” says representative, Brent Gagley.

Their Public Transportation also offer disability-friendly services so all can take part in their transports.

To apply and learn more about ETHRA Public Transit, visit their website.