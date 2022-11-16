KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More smiling, less worrying.

One local woman is encouraging women all over the world to “Bee Positive.” Ivana Suter has branded herself as the Queen Bee of positivity and individuality. Her mission started at a very young age.

When she was young, she was told she holds too much positivity, energy, and happiness. “I was devastated that many believed these emotions were negative,” Ivana says. From that day on she made it her mission to share her abundance of positivie with the world.

Being a happy and optimistic person in this world has been needed more than ever. With the ongoing effects of Covid-19, inflation, political elections, and more it is imperative to always keep smiling.

Bee the Positive spreads their message through apparel and children books. Suter says these items go back to her brand of intentional encourgament.

“Now I am in the business of positivity and I do it through public speaking, books, and apparel. I am grateful for that experience because it was the catalyst that started a fire in me that will never go out,” Ivana adds.

Ivana has now partnered with a local Christian-Women company to bring a networking group unlike any other. The Hive allows Christian business-women to come together to collaborate, encourage, and grow their businesses. Bee the Positive and Worthy Women Ministries have come together to create this great way of continuing the positivity going.

The Hive offers monthly memberships that are affordable and go directly to support the Worthy Women Ministries. The group meets every third Friday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Knox Exchange.

The Hive offers a place where women can glorify God with what He does in their businesses and lives.

Visit their website to learn more and select a package that works best for you.



