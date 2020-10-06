Belk launches annual Charity Sale ahead of the holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grab those shopping bags! It’s time to “shop ’til you drop” all for a good cause.

Belk is kicking off its annual Charity Sale this weekend, ahead of the holiday season. From Oct. 9- Oct. 11, customers will receive $10 off of their purchase, with no brand exclusions.

Here’s how it works:

-Buy a $5 ticket at the register.

-Receive $10 off your purchase.

-Benefit a local charity of choice.

-Enjoy all of your brand-new Belk finds.

Spread the word and shop Belk during the Belk Fall 2020 Charity Sale.