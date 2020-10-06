Belk launches annual Charity Sale ahead of the holiday season

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grab those shopping bags! It’s time to “shop ’til you drop” all for a good cause.

Belk is kicking off its annual Charity Sale this weekend, ahead of the holiday season. From Oct. 9- Oct. 11, customers will receive $10 off of their purchase, with no brand exclusions.

Here’s how it works:

-Buy a $5 ticket at the register.

-Receive $10 off your purchase.

-Benefit a local charity of choice.

-Enjoy all of your brand-new Belk finds.

Spread the word and shop Belk during the Belk Fall 2020 Charity Sale.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.