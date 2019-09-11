Berean Christian School surprises ETCH cancer patient

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Berean Christian School launched a new initiative this academic school year, called “Berean Blessings,” where they collect weekly donations and later donate the funds to members of the East Tennessee community, on a monthly basis.

One of the first blessings of the year: 16-year-old recipient, Josh Zaleski, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 16.

Zaleski believes he will be healed and this is only a part of his life story. To keep up with Josh, follow him on Facebook at “Thumbs Up for Josh” and if interested in supporting his family, contributions can be made online.