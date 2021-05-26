Best BBQ foods for your breath

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dr. Harold Katz – America’s Bad Breath Doctor – brings humor and entertainment to the serious issue of halitosis while offering expert advice for lasting fresh breath. Dr. Katz talks about natural ways you can promote fresh breath, and how good oral hygiene can help maintain overall health and wellness.

“The fact is that brushing your teeth and using some mouthwash to eliminate breath odors is a great start, but the effects of that regimen pretty much wear off before you even make it to lunch,”saysDr. Harold Katz. “Of course you should brush your teeth and floss on a daily basis, but that’s not enough to keep your breath fresh all day. Food is just one of the many variables that can cause bad breath, and watching what you eat is a good place to start.”

He shares the top foods to avoid to have fresh breath at your summer barbecue.