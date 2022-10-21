KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Big Brother Big Sisters of East Tennessee host their annual college and career fair.

Big Brothers Big Sister’s of East Tennessee’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee is thrilled to announce its 2022 College & Career Fair, presented by Arconic, will be on Thursday, October 27. The outdoor College and Career Fair will feature two-year, four-year, trade schools, and colleges/universities, as well as local companies and businesses. All students, families, and individuals in our community are invited to attend. Attendees will receive a swag bag and be entered to win a $50 amazon gift card.

As part of the event, we include a 30-minute panel discussion featuring local leaders in Knoxville. Our theme is Building Resilience. Panelists will speak about their lived experiences, what they learned from them, and how it shaped who they are today. Panelists include Matthew Best, the Executive Director of the Change Center, Josh Smith, with Fourth Purpose Foundation, Lina Kornmeyer Evans, the Local Markets Organization Market Executive for Bank of America serving Knoxville, Tennessee.

For more information visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters event page.