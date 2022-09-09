KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2022 Big Kahuna Wing Festival was a great success raising thousands of dollars for local charities and celebrating the thriving wing enthusiast community here in East Tennessee.

From sweet to spicy to everything in between, the annual Big Kahuna Wing Fest celebrated it’s 9th annual festival this past weekend welcoming tens of thousands of visitors from across the region. With a number of competitors vying for “Best Wing” this year the competition was fierce as Knoxville came out to celebrate all things wing. Founder Matt Beeler takes great pride in the team that he has put together and is excited for all of East Tennessee to come out next year as they will celebrate 10 years of wings.

For more information visit the Big Kahuna Wing Festival website.