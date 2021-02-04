Big game Jalapeño cheese dip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The countdown to the big game is on and we are helping you plan your game day menu! Living East Tennessee co -host, Erin Barnett shared one of her favorite appetizers, Jalapeño Cheese dip.

Ingredients:

1 bag of shredded sharp cheddar cheese

small jar of pickled jalapeños (use as little or as much as you want)

1 small jar of mayo

1 small yellow onion

1 bag of Fritos scoops

You’ll start by dumping cheese in a bowl. Add chopped jalapeño, chopped onion (about 1 cup) and then mix in the small jar of Mayo. Serve with Frito chips. Double the ingredients if you want to make a larger batch.

