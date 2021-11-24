KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Big Give Knox is gearing up for their 3rd annual day of giving.

The Big Give Knox is a 24-hour online giving campaign designed to raise money and awareness for local non-profits in East Tennessee. Non-profits can sign up and be amongst others accepting donations. This event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday and will be on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Big Give Knox encourages people to pay it forward while still being in a spending state of mind.

This year, First Horizon, is the presenting sponsor.

To donate or register your nonprofit, visit their The Big Give.