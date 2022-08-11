KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A big event is coming back to benefit a great cause.

The 9th Annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival will be back on Sunday, September 4 at World’s Fair Park. Wings provided by Big Kahuna Wings Restaurant and other local vendors will be on-site for you to enjoy all you can eat. Tickets are on sale now.

Thousands of people are expected to come out and celebrate while also giving back to local organizations.

The Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley will be accepting a portion of the proceeds from the big event. President and CEO, Bart McFadden says their mission is to provide resources young individuals, especially at a disadvantage, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of society.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley and how you can get involved, visit their website.