KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your appetites ready. The 9th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival is returning to Knoxville on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at World’s Fair Park. Combining some of the best hot wing recipes from teams locally and nationally, World’s Fair Park will be filled with the tantalizing sweet smell of hot wings, sounds from the performance stage, wing-eating competitions, a silent auction, and fun for the entire family.

While the Big Kahuna Wing Festival is a celebration of the hot wing, it also is a way to give back to our community. In addition to the Boys & Girls Club, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, and the UT Culinary Institute, the Big Kahuna Wing Festival also makes a contribution to the Empty Stocking fund.

The News Sentinel Charities’ Empty Stocking Fund provides food and toys to those in need in East Tennessee during the holiday season. The organization is a 100% local, volunteer-run organization focused completely on helping families in need. As a nonprofit run by the Knoxville News Sentinel since 1912, it helps make the holidays brighter for those who need it most. In the heart of the pandemic in 2020, food donations were needed more than ever for the holidays. With rising food and gas prices, the need is high once again. This year, the Empty Stocking Fund hopes to fill 3,000 baskets, compared to 2,000 baskets in 2021.

You can support the Empty Stocking Fund, and other organizations, with your ticket to the Big Kahuna Wing Festival. You can find more information at www.bkwfestival.com. If you can’t make it to the festival, you can also give of your time by volunteering during the holidays, or make a monetary donation to the Empty Stocking Fund at www.esfknox.org.