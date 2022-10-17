ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A school athletic program has become one to watch for decades in Tennessee.

Alcoa High School is known for their academics, however, they play just as hard, on the field, court, etc..

Athletic Director, Josh Stephens, says the Tornadoes are always up for a challenge, no matter the sport. Football and basketball have led the athletic program for years, however, many other sports have created a name for themselves too. Soccer, Tennis, Track & Field, and Softball have all exceeded expectations in the past year.

Alcoa High School’s athletic administration has been shaping young professional athletes for decades. Current Wide Receiver for the Green Bay Packers, Randall Cobb, graduated from Alcoa in 2008. He left his high school field and played in the SEC for Kentucky from 2008 to 2011 until he was the 64th overall pick in NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Another successful athlete has left Alcoa to lead Tennessee baseball to victory. Redmond Walsh traded his maroon jersey for an orange one when we became the closing pitcher for the Tennessee BaseVol Team. Since graduating in 2022, Walsh has been asked to come back and join their coaching staff.

So many names come from Alcoa on and off the field, and it is not stopping anytime soon.